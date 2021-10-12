Taiwan is regarded as a potential flashpoint for a hot conflict between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AP
US and China seek the right level of pressure as Taiwan tensions grow
- The issue of the self-ruled island is regarded as one area of tension between Beijing and Washington which could lead to conflict
- Both sides are trying to lay down firm markers while avoiding the risk of miscalculation
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan is regarded as a potential flashpoint for a hot conflict between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AP