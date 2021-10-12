The WJ-700, or Falcon, armed reconnaissance drone has a high flight ceiling and long endurance. Photo: Weibo The WJ-700, or Falcon, armed reconnaissance drone has a high flight ceiling and long endurance. Photo: Weibo
New Chinese spy drone ‘will make combat scenes in the movies a reality’, state media claims

  • The WJ-700 completed its first flight in January and its ability to work with other drones has been highlighted on state television
  • It’s seen as a key part of the PLA’s ambitious ‘unmanned combat system’ and the chief designer says its high flight ceiling will be an advantage

Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Oct, 2021

