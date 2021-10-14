China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout
China military researchers pinpoint AI for hypersonic weapons accuracy
- PLA scientists say artificial intelligence could write flight algorithm within seconds and be 10 times more accurate
- The system would need considerable computing power but ‘is feasible’ based on current technology
