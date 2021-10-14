China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout
China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China military researchers pinpoint AI for hypersonic weapons accuracy

  • PLA scientists say artificial intelligence could write flight algorithm within seconds and be 10 times more accurate
  • The system would need considerable computing power but ‘is feasible’ based on current technology

Topic |   China's military weapons
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout
China’s hypersonic weapons programme could one day use AI-driven flight control systems. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE