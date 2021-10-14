The USS Connecticut was recently damaged in an underwater collision. Photo: AP
China hits out at Aukus pact after US submarine accident
- Beijing’s disarmament ambassador Li Song says the deal to provide Australia with US nuclear technology threatens to undermine regional peace and stability
- Diplomat also says recent accident involving USS Connecticut in South China Sea highlights risk from foreign vessels in the waters
Topic | US-China relations
The USS Connecticut was recently damaged in an underwater collision. Photo: AP