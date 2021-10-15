Air defence sites, runways, aprons and bunkers have been expanded and upgraded at the Chinese military’s Longtian airbase in Fujian province. Source: Planet Labs Inc. Air defence sites, runways, aprons and bunkers have been expanded and upgraded at the Chinese military’s Longtian airbase in Fujian province. Source: Planet Labs Inc.
Air defence sites, runways, aprons and bunkers have been expanded and upgraded at the Chinese military’s Longtian airbase in Fujian province. Source: Planet Labs Inc.
China /  Military

Upgrades for Chinese military airbases facing Taiwan hint at war plans

  • Satellite images show work began last year to expand and reinforce three PLA air force bases in Fujian province
  • The improvements will give air combat support but also strengthen defences against potential strike from Taiwanese forces

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:00pm, 15 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Air defence sites, runways, aprons and bunkers have been expanded and upgraded at the Chinese military’s Longtian airbase in Fujian province. Source: Planet Labs Inc. Air defence sites, runways, aprons and bunkers have been expanded and upgraded at the Chinese military’s Longtian airbase in Fujian province. Source: Planet Labs Inc.
Air defence sites, runways, aprons and bunkers have been expanded and upgraded at the Chinese military’s Longtian airbase in Fujian province. Source: Planet Labs Inc.
READ FULL ARTICLE