Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily
Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily
China /  Military

China’s military tests nurses in nighttime island landing simulation

  • More than 300 nurses took part in training on a boat simulator, administering intravenous medication in near-complete darkness with waves of 2 metres
  • PLA is also developing a new digital health monitor for troops to wear that uses AI to decide who gets treated first and guide the nearest medic to them

Topic |   China's military
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily
Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE