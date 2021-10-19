Chinese troops carry out a beach landing drill in Fujian, across the sea from Taiwan, earlier this month. Military nurses are undergoing training to prepare them for an island landing combat situation. Photo: PLA Daily
China’s military tests nurses in nighttime island landing simulation
- More than 300 nurses took part in training on a boat simulator, administering intravenous medication in near-complete darkness with waves of 2 metres
- PLA is also developing a new digital health monitor for troops to wear that uses AI to decide who gets treated first and guide the nearest medic to them
