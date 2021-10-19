China conducting a test of hypersonic aircraft in 2018. On Monday, the foreign affairs ministry denied a report that the country had tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear arms. Photo: Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics
US accuses China of deviating from ‘minimal nuclear deterrence’ strategy
- Biden administration is ‘deeply concerned’ by Financial Times report that China has tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, State Department spokesman says
- Chinese foreign ministry called the launch ‘a routine test of a space vehicle’ and said the launched object ‘was not a missile’
Topic | China's military weapons
