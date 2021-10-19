China has tested hypersonic aircraft but denied it launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August. Photo: Handout
China’s nuclear threat only keeping up with US advances, Chinese experts say
- Country’s minimal deterrent policy remains but has to adjust to newer American missile defence systems, they argue
- Reports that China launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August were denied by Beijing
Topic | China's military
China has tested hypersonic aircraft but denied it launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August. Photo: Handout