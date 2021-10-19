China has tested hypersonic aircraft but denied it launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August. Photo: Handout China has tested hypersonic aircraft but denied it launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China’s nuclear threat only keeping up with US advances, Chinese experts say

  • Country’s minimal deterrent policy remains but has to adjust to newer American missile defence systems, they argue
  • Reports that China launched a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August were denied by Beijing

Topic |   China's military
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 3:39pm, 19 Oct, 2021

