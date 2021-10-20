Taiwan has said it will defend itself if attacked but does not want to start a war. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan has said it will defend itself if attacked but does not want to start a war. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan security chief says odds of war with mainland China next year are ‘very low’

  • Chen Ming-tong, director general of National Security Bureau, says chance of conflict is small barring any ‘contingent events’
  • Beijing has stepped up the pressure on the island recently, with mass sorties into air defence zone

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:17pm, 20 Oct, 2021

