Most of the PLA’s more than 450 sorties towards Taiwan since January have concentrated on the southwestern part of the island’s air defence identification zone. Photo: EPA-EFE Most of the PLA’s more than 450 sorties towards Taiwan since January have concentrated on the southwestern part of the island’s air defence identification zone. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Why Chinese military flights towards Taiwan prefer southwestern zone

  • There is a strategic objective to the PLA flight paths but the needs of commercial airliners may also have a part to play
  • Most of the record number of sorties head towards the southwest of the island’s air defence identification zone

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Oct, 2021

