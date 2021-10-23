The vessel can be used for search and rescue operations. Photo: Weibo
China’s largest, most advanced civilian patrol boat could be used to support South China Sea claims
- The newly launched Haixun 09 will be used to protect the country’s maritime claims, according to state broadcaster CCTV
- But one military observer warns that deploying it to disputed waters risks triggering an international incident with rival claimants
Topic | South China Sea
The vessel can be used for search and rescue operations. Photo: Weibo