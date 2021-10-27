Defence contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp is developing hypersonic weapons for the US military. Photo: Reuters
US is ‘years behind’ China on hypersonic weapons, Raytheon head says
- Defence contractor CEO Gregory Hayes says the superfast technology is the most destabilising threat to the homeland
- While the Pentagon has a number of programmes in development, the Chinese military has actually fielded the weapons
