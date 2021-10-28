The USS Connecticut was damaged in a collision in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy The USS Connecticut was damaged in a collision in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
The USS Connecticut was damaged in a collision in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
China /  Military

US ships and planes conducted 2,000 spying missions aimed at China this year, says military analyst

  • Cao Yanzhong, a researcher at the PLA Academy of Military Science, said the operations were putting China’s sovereign security at risk
  • Beijing has complained about the increase in US intelligence-gathering operations

Topic |   China's military
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 4:16am, 28 Oct, 2021

