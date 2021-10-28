The USS Connecticut was damaged in a collision in the South China Sea. Photo: US Navy
US ships and planes conducted 2,000 spying missions aimed at China this year, says military analyst
- Cao Yanzhong, a researcher at the PLA Academy of Military Science, said the operations were putting China’s sovereign security at risk
- Beijing has complained about the increase in US intelligence-gathering operations
