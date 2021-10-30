A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea: experts still in dark over what smashed into US submarine
- USS Connecticut photographed moored in Guam with part of its nose removed, suggesting head-on collision with object, experts say
- The submarine’s location the day after the incident means it could have suffered the damage near the Paracel Islands, they say
Topic | South China Sea
A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo