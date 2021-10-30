A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo
A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

South China Sea: experts still in dark over what smashed into US submarine

  • USS Connecticut photographed moored in Guam with part of its nose removed, suggesting head-on collision with object, experts say
  • The submarine’s location the day after the incident means it could have suffered the damage near the Paracel Islands, they say

Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:32am, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo
A satellite image shows the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine moored in Guam. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE