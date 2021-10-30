The US is showing a growing interest in hypersonic weapons, in part because of the advances in the technology made by Russia and China. Photo: Raytheon
Hypersonic ‘arms race risks military misstep’ from China, US and Russia
- Beijing denies testing a nuclear-capable superfast weapon, but Washington is already poised to increase its research spending
- With less time to analyse information, these weapons increase the chances of a military misjudgment
Topic | China's military
The US is showing a growing interest in hypersonic weapons, in part because of the advances in the technology made by Russia and China. Photo: Raytheon