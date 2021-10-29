The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Chinese military may have an edge over US on artificial intelligence research, report warns

  • Report by Georgetown University says PLA spending may be higher than America’s and adds that many of its suppliers could gain access to US technology
  • The Chinese military hopes to become a leader in the hi-tech sphere and recent reports that it tested a hypersonic weapon caused concern in the US

Topic |   China's military weapons
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 11:01pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters
The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE