The Pentagon spent an estimated US$800 million to US$1.3 billion on artifical intelligence last year. Photo: Reuters
Chinese military may have an edge over US on artificial intelligence research, report warns
- Report by Georgetown University says PLA spending may be higher than America’s and adds that many of its suppliers could gain access to US technology
- The Chinese military hopes to become a leader in the hi-tech sphere and recent reports that it tested a hypersonic weapon caused concern in the US
Topic | China's military weapons
