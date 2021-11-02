The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP
US spy planes over South China Sea likely surveyed nuclear fallout of sub collision, observers say
- The WC-135 Constant Phoenix, which detects radioactive debris, was among five US reconnaissance planes in the South China Sea, satellite photos show
- The flyovers came weeks after the USS Connecticut nuclear attack submarine was involved in an underwater collision in the area
Topic | US-China relations
The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP