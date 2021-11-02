The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP
The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP
China /  Military

US spy planes over South China Sea likely surveyed nuclear fallout of sub collision, observers say

  • The WC-135 Constant Phoenix, which detects radioactive debris, was among five US reconnaissance planes in the South China Sea, satellite photos show
  • The flyovers came weeks after the USS Connecticut nuclear attack submarine was involved in an underwater collision in the area

Topic |   US-China relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:00am, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP
The Constant Phoenix special-purpose aircraft during flight. Photo: US Air Force via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE