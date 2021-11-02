China has urged the US to elaborate on the USS Connecticut incident and to “fully respond to the concerns and doubts of the countries in the region”. Photo: TNS
South China Sea: Beijing says ‘irresponsible’ US hasn’t clearly explained submarine incident
- United States has failed to disclose exactly where it happened and what the vessel was doing there, foreign ministry spokesman says
- The US Navy said the nuclear-powered submarine hit an uncharted underwater mountain in international waters in the Indo-Pacific
Topic | South China Sea
