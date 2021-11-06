The Nanchang was the first of the Type 055 destroyers to be commissioned, in 2020. Photo: Handout The Nanchang was the first of the Type 055 destroyers to be commissioned, in 2020. Photo: Handout
China’s fourth Type 055 destroyer to enter service next month, sources say

  • Navy is also ready to commission another of the warships in the first half of 2022, with more to follow in the next two years
  • ‘Bodyguard’ for aircraft carriers can also fight alone or lead a small flotilla on the high seas, according to naval expert

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:20am, 6 Nov, 2021

