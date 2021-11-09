Taiwan’s military needs to employ “innovative and asymmetric thinking” to engage in an arms race with mainland China, a defence ministry report says. Photo: DPA
PLA able to cut Taiwan’s sea and air supply lines, island’s military reports
- Beijing has developed six types of operational capabilities against Taiwan, including blockades, island’s defence ministry says in biennial report
- Details of US military cooperation revealed for the first time amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait
