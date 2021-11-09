The PLA has conducted training in the remote Tibetan Plateau region in recent days. Photo: Weibo The PLA has conducted training in the remote Tibetan Plateau region in recent days. Photo: Weibo
The PLA has conducted training in the remote Tibetan Plateau region in recent days. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China’s military holds high-altitude drills near border with India

  • Exercises involved some of the PLA’s most powerful howitzers and the latest long-range rocket launchers, according to state television
  • They came soon after the Indian military held drills in Eastern Ladakh, an area where the two sides are engaged in a stand-off

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:15pm, 9 Nov, 2021

