The PLA has conducted training in the remote Tibetan Plateau region in recent days. Photo: Weibo
China’s military holds high-altitude drills near border with India
- Exercises involved some of the PLA’s most powerful howitzers and the latest long-range rocket launchers, according to state television
- They came soon after the Indian military held drills in Eastern Ladakh, an area where the two sides are engaged in a stand-off
Topic | China-India border dispute
The PLA has conducted training in the remote Tibetan Plateau region in recent days. Photo: Weibo