Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of US Navy ships in a desert in its far west. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s mock-up US aircraft carrier is message to Washington, experts say
- New shooting range’s distance from launch sites is warning for American warships and bases in Yokosuka and Guam, they say
- People’s Liberation Army has made mock-ups of US aircraft carrier and other ships for missile target practice, satellite images suggest
Topic | China's military
Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of US Navy ships in a desert in its far west. Photo: EPA-EFE