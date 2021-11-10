Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of US Navy ships in a desert in its far west. Photo: EPA-EFE Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of US Navy ships in a desert in its far west. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s mock-up US aircraft carrier is message to Washington, experts say

  • New shooting range’s distance from launch sites is warning for American warships and bases in Yokosuka and Guam, they say
  • People’s Liberation Army has made mock-ups of US aircraft carrier and other ships for missile target practice, satellite images suggest

Minnie Chan
Updated: 4:00am, 10 Nov, 2021

