Four PLA J-16 fighter jets were among the aircraft which took part in the joint forces patrol near Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Handout
Beijing responds to US lawmakers’ Taiwan visit with joint forces patrol
- Senators arrived on board a military aircraft, prompting rebuke and added pressure with ‘combat readiness’ drill near Taiwan Strait
- It is the first time the PLA has combined different forces into a single exercise which included four fighter jets and two surveillance planes
