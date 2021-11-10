Four PLA J-16 fighter jets were among the aircraft which took part in the joint forces patrol near Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Handout Four PLA J-16 fighter jets were among the aircraft which took part in the joint forces patrol near Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the island’s defence ministry. Photo: Handout
Beijing responds to US lawmakers’ Taiwan visit with joint forces patrol

  • Senators arrived on board a military aircraft, prompting rebuke and added pressure with ‘combat readiness’ drill near Taiwan Strait
  • It is the first time the PLA has combined different forces into a single exercise which included four fighter jets and two surveillance planes

Teddy NgMinnie Chan
Teddy Ng and Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:21pm, 10 Nov, 2021

