China’s third aircraft carrier has been photographed undergoing construction at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo
China could launch its third aircraft carrier ‘in next 3 to 6 months’
- Assessment by US think tank is based on satellite images showing changes in the vessel’s appearance
- Catapult-assisted launch capability is major leap forward, report says – although the ship is years from being commissioned into the navy
Topic | China's military
