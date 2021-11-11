Satellite images show mock-ups of F-35 jets in the target area of the PLA shooting range. Photo: Kanwa International Journal Satellite images show mock-ups of F-35 jets in the target area of the PLA shooting range. Photo: Kanwa International Journal
Satellite images show mock-ups of F-35 jets in the target area of the PLA shooting range. Photo: Kanwa International Journal
China /  Military

First a fake US aircraft carrier and now China has models of F-35 fighter jets

  • Mock-ups of jets at a shooting range aimed at showing Chinese missiles can target US and Japan if they intervene over Taiwan, experts say
  • Chinese military also has targets in shape of US aircraft carrier and other ships at the shooting range in Xinjiang

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:21pm, 11 Nov, 2021

