The South China Sea is littered with abandoned oil rigs, some at depths of up to 100 metres, according to a former senior instructor at the PLA’s Naval Submarine Academy. Photo: Shutterstock
US nuclear sub ‘may have hit an oil rig’ in South China Sea
- Ex-PLA naval instructor says the area is a complex underwater environment and a lack of coordination would lead to collision
- Chi Guocang also urged Beijing to strengthen its anti-submarine defence capabilities
Topic | South China Sea
