Beijing is stepping up military exercises around Taiwan, fearing the island will attempt to declare independence, an insider says. Pictured is a PLA Chengdu J-20. Photo: 81.cn
China will keep escalating military intimidation of Taiwan, experts say
- People’s Liberation Army has more plans afoot to target the island, military insider says
- It follows announcement of first joint combat-readiness patrol aimed at Taiwan by fighting unit responsible for contingencies there
