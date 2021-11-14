Many Taiwanese reservists lack proper combat training and some analysts say they will not be able to support regular troops on the battlefield. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan hopes to give its ‘strawberry soldiers’ real bite after critics warn reserve can’t fight PLA
- The island’s defence ministry is planning to overhaul the training conscripts that reservists are given amid growing tensions with the Chinese mainland
- Critics have said their current training is inadequate, leaving a reserve force that, like the fruit, can be easily squashed
Topic | Taiwan
Many Taiwanese reservists lack proper combat training and some analysts say they will not be able to support regular troops on the battlefield. Photo: Reuters