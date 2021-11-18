Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen oversees commission of the first squadron of the upgraded F-16V fighters at the Chiayi base. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan commissions its most advanced fighter jets to counter Beijing threat
- F-16V jets are an upgrade for Taiwan, thanks to contract with US manufacturer Lockheed Martin
- President Tsai Ing-wen hails benefits for the island’s defence capability, links with the US, and aerospace and defence industries
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen oversees commission of the first squadron of the upgraded F-16V fighters at the Chiayi base. Photo: Reuters