China has a tradition of deploying civilian patrol ships. Photo: Weibo
China has a tradition of deploying civilian patrol ships. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China’s military: the huge civilian ships that could back up the PLA in a Taiwan invasion

  • US report on Beijing’s growing ability to invade the island fuels further speculation on what such a combat might look like
  • Giant ro-ro passenger ships would be requisitioned to transport troops, tanks and provisions, CCTV reports and defence analysts suggest

Topic |   China's military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has a tradition of deploying civilian patrol ships. Photo: Weibo
China has a tradition of deploying civilian patrol ships. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE