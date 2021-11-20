China has a tradition of deploying civilian patrol ships. Photo: Weibo
China’s military: the huge civilian ships that could back up the PLA in a Taiwan invasion
- US report on Beijing’s growing ability to invade the island fuels further speculation on what such a combat might look like
- Giant ro-ro passenger ships would be requisitioned to transport troops, tanks and provisions, CCTV reports and defence analysts suggest
Topic | China's military
China has a tradition of deploying civilian patrol ships. Photo: Weibo