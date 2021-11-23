PLA infantry troops during the live-fire precision strike exercises in the Himalayas. Photo: CCTV
PLA infantry troops during the live-fire precision strike exercises in the Himalayas. Photo: CCTV
China /  Military

China tests high-altitude weapons performance near border with India

  • The PLA’s live-fire precision strike drills for a range of conventional weaponry were carried out in the Karakoram mountains
  • Military analysts say the training showed troops had been equipped with specially designed weapons for the extreme conditions

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
PLA infantry troops during the live-fire precision strike exercises in the Himalayas. Photo: CCTV
PLA infantry troops during the live-fire precision strike exercises in the Himalayas. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE