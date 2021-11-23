PLA infantry troops during the live-fire precision strike exercises in the Himalayas. Photo: CCTV
China tests high-altitude weapons performance near border with India
- The PLA’s live-fire precision strike drills for a range of conventional weaponry were carried out in the Karakoram mountains
- Military analysts say the training showed troops had been equipped with specially designed weapons for the extreme conditions
