Chinese President Xi Jinping also pledged to upgrade relations with Asean during a virtual summit on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China backs nuclear weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia in move to ‘contain Aukus’

  • President Xi Jinping told Asean leaders that Beijing is willing to sign protocol to the treaty ‘as early as possible’
  • It has indicated it will do so for more than two decades, and observers say the security alliance could speed up the process

Amber Wang
Updated: 7:00am, 24 Nov, 2021

