Chinese President Xi Jinping also pledged to upgrade relations with Asean during a virtual summit on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China backs nuclear weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia in move to ‘contain Aukus’
- President Xi Jinping told Asean leaders that Beijing is willing to sign protocol to the treaty ‘as early as possible’
- It has indicated it will do so for more than two decades, and observers say the security alliance could speed up the process
Topic | Aukus alliance
Chinese President Xi Jinping also pledged to upgrade relations with Asean during a virtual summit on Monday. Photo: Xinhua