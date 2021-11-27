The Aerodynamics Research Institute says the FL-64 hypersonic aerodynamic wind tunnel, has passed major calibration tests after two years of development. Photo: Weibo
Why wind tunnels are key in China’s race for hypersonic weapon supremacy
- The test facilities are part of the secret to the country’s success in rapid development of hypersonic missiles and new-generation aircraft, observers say
- The Pentagon has highlighted US concern over Chinese advances in the technology as a ‘fundamental change’ in the military balance of power
Topic | China's military weapons
The Aerodynamics Research Institute says the FL-64 hypersonic aerodynamic wind tunnel, has passed major calibration tests after two years of development. Photo: Weibo