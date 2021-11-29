The PLA’s modified Y-20 allows refuelling of fighter jets mid-air, extending the range of the Chinese air force. Photo: 81.com
Beijing tests flying oil tanker near Taiwan, in show of extended air force range
- A variant of the Y-20 military aircraft can refuel fighter jets and bombers mid-air, expanding the PLA Air Force operational range to 8,000km: Global Times
- The debut outing for the refuel aircraft comes after US lawmakers vow ‘rock-solid’ support for Taipei in a surprise one-day visit to the island
