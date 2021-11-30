The PLA has been building underground facilities along its borders with India in the Himalayas. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China-India border: building boom in the Himalayas as Beijing shores up troops and weapons for winter

  • Social media images show structures designed for military assets of strategic value, such as a command centre, hangars or missile storage, say experts
  • In aftermath of 2017 Doklam stand-off, strategic observation posts with windproof underground bunkers were more common along the border, says CCTV

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:00am, 30 Nov, 2021

