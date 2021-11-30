The PLA has been building underground facilities along its borders with India in the Himalayas. Photo: Handout
China-India border: building boom in the Himalayas as Beijing shores up troops and weapons for winter
- Social media images show structures designed for military assets of strategic value, such as a command centre, hangars or missile storage, say experts
- In aftermath of 2017 Doklam stand-off, strategic observation posts with windproof underground bunkers were more common along the border, says CCTV
