The Sentinel-2 image shows a Chinese ballistic missile submarine and an escort vessel in the Taiwan Strait, according to a US defence analyst. Photo: H.I. Sutton/Twitter
The Sentinel-2 image shows a Chinese ballistic missile submarine and an escort vessel in the Taiwan Strait, according to a US defence analyst. Photo: H.I. Sutton/Twitter
China /  Military

Chinese nuclear submarine spotted sailing on the surface in Taiwan Strait

  • Satellite image shows Type 094 heading north from PLA naval base in Yulin, according to US defence analyst
  • Rare move could be a signal to the US, or it may have been heading to Bohai Shipyard for repairs, experts say

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sentinel-2 image shows a Chinese ballistic missile submarine and an escort vessel in the Taiwan Strait, according to a US defence analyst. Photo: H.I. Sutton/Twitter
The Sentinel-2 image shows a Chinese ballistic missile submarine and an escort vessel in the Taiwan Strait, according to a US defence analyst. Photo: H.I. Sutton/Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE