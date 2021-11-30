The Sentinel-2 image shows a Chinese ballistic missile submarine and an escort vessel in the Taiwan Strait, according to a US defence analyst. Photo: H.I. Sutton/Twitter
Chinese nuclear submarine spotted sailing on the surface in Taiwan Strait
- Satellite image shows Type 094 heading north from PLA naval base in Yulin, according to US defence analyst
- Rare move could be a signal to the US, or it may have been heading to Bohai Shipyard for repairs, experts say
Topic | China's military
