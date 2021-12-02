Chinese military flights off Taiwan and US naval activity have added to tensions in the region. Photo: CWH
exclusive | China, US set for meeting of top military officials amid Taiwan tensions
- Telephone call in January being considered after consensus was reached during Xi-Biden summit on setting up discussions, sources say
- Arms control predicted to be among the main topics of discussion in the proposed talks
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese military flights off Taiwan and US naval activity have added to tensions in the region. Photo: CWH