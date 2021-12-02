Most of the US reconnaissance flights near China last month involved P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft, according to the SCSPI. Photo: AFP
US spy planes made record number of sorties near China last month, Beijing think tank says

  • American aircraft carried out 94 reconnaissance flights over the South China Sea near the Chinese coast in November, according to the SCSPI
  • It said a P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Monday and was 29km (18 miles) from the mainland’s territorial waters

Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:50pm, 2 Dec, 2021

