Most of the US reconnaissance flights near China last month involved P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft, according to the SCSPI. Photo: AFP
US spy planes made record number of sorties near China last month, Beijing think tank says
- American aircraft carried out 94 reconnaissance flights over the South China Sea near the Chinese coast in November, according to the SCSPI
- It said a P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Monday and was 29km (18 miles) from the mainland’s territorial waters
Topic | US-China relations
