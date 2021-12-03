The South China Sea is a major point of contention between the two countries. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese and Vietnamese army medics to stage joint pandemic and emergency drill as Beijing seeks to boost Southeast Asian ties
- The competition between Washington and Beijing has spurred China’s efforts to boost ties with its neighbours despite the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea
- One of the latest examples is the exercise in the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai which will test their ability to respond to a major outbreak of disease
Topic | China-Asean relations
