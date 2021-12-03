The new Type 075 landing helicopter dock was photographed in the Eastern Theatre Command’s home base. Photo: Weibo
The new Type 075 landing helicopter dock was photographed in the Eastern Theatre Command’s home base. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

Taiwan role expected for China’s second Type 075 landing helicopter dock

  • The vessel has been photographed at the home base of the Eastern Theatre Command, which covers Taiwan Strait contingencies
  • It can be turned into a floating logistic and supporting platform for attack helicopters, expert says

Topic |   China's military weapons
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:28am, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new Type 075 landing helicopter dock was photographed in the Eastern Theatre Command’s home base. Photo: Weibo
The new Type 075 landing helicopter dock was photographed in the Eastern Theatre Command’s home base. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE