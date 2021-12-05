A model of the Indigenous Defence Submarine on display in Kaohsiung. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s first home-made submarine may be ready a year ahead of schedule
- A ‘keel-laying’ ceremony held last month marked the end of the first phase of construction of the Indigenous Defence Submarine
- A military official said the authorities had asked for the project to be speeded up in the face of growing tensions with mainland China
Topic | Taiwan
A model of the Indigenous Defence Submarine on display in Kaohsiung. Photo: Reuters