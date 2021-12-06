The Type 98B battle tank, made for export by Norinco. The company was the leading Chinese weapons maker last year, with estimated sales of US$17.9 billion. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Chinese weapon makers take second biggest share of global sales as industry avoids pandemic slump

  • Five companies from China accounted for 13 per cent of total sales by the world’s 100 biggest arms producers last year, led by the US, according to SIPRI
  • Industry expanded even during Covid-19 crisis, ‘largely shielded by sustained government demand for military goods and services’, Swedish think tank says

Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:43pm, 6 Dec, 2021

