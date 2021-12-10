Lieutenant Colonel Qi Fabao, a regimental commander of the PLA’s Xinjiang Military District, told CCTV head wounds received in the June 15, 2020 clash had healed and he was ready to return to the battlefield. Photo: Xinhua
China-India border: PLA officer wounded in Galwan clash ‘keen to return to front line’
- Qi Fabao, who sustained head wounds in the conflict last year, tells CCTV he is ready to ‘return to the battlefield’
- The 13th round of negotiations between frontline military commanders broke down in late October, bringing the stand-off into a second winter
