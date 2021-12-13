Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves at a US-made fighter plane as Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng looks on, at the Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan on November 18. Photo: AFP
PLA drills near Taiwan may turn into full-scale attack, island’s defence ministry warns
- Taiwan’s defence ministry report presents possible scenarios in all-out PLA assault, citing ‘Beijing’s goal to invade by 2025’
- Ministry studying PLA tactics for years and has ‘full control over the strength and the weakness of their approaches’, deputy defence chief says
