Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves at a US-made fighter plane as Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng looks on, at the Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan on November 18. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves at a US-made fighter plane as Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng looks on, at the Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan on November 18. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

PLA drills near Taiwan may turn into full-scale attack, island’s defence ministry warns

  • Taiwan’s defence ministry report presents possible scenarios in all-out PLA assault, citing ‘Beijing’s goal to invade by 2025’
  • Ministry studying PLA tactics for years and has ‘full control over the strength and the weakness of their approaches’, deputy defence chief says

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:43pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves at a US-made fighter plane as Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng looks on, at the Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan on November 18. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves at a US-made fighter plane as Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng looks on, at the Chiayi Air Base in southern Taiwan on November 18. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE