Time to set global rules for AI warfare, China tells UN weapons review

  • Beijing envoy to UN presented China’s position paper on military AI at the Sixth Review Conference of the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons
  • Li Song says China opposes use of AI ‘to seek absolute military superiority and to undermine the sovereignty and territorial security of other countries’

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 14 Dec, 2021

China has told a UN conference on weapons that all countries should comply with humanitarian laws and observe ethical norms when developing artificial intelligence weapons or considering AI warfare. Photo: Shutterstock
