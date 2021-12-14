Both sides have sent more military aircraft and vessels across the East and South China seas and the Taiwan Strait in recent months. Photo: Handout
China / Military

US and China maritime defence talks to resume after blame game stalled 2020 session

  • US Indo-Pacific officers to attend virtual talks beginning Tuesday under Military Maritime Consultative Agreement
  • Similar talks failed last December after the US accused the PLA of failing to attend and the Chinese said the American side tried to force the agenda

Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Dec, 2021

