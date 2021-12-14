Both sides have sent more military aircraft and vessels across the East and South China seas and the Taiwan Strait in recent months. Photo: Handout
US and China maritime defence talks to resume after blame game stalled 2020 session
- US Indo-Pacific officers to attend virtual talks beginning Tuesday under Military Maritime Consultative Agreement
- Similar talks failed last December after the US accused the PLA of failing to attend and the Chinese said the American side tried to force the agenda
Topic | US-China relations
