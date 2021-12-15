The PLA also carried out live-fire exercises in the South China Sea last week. Photo: PLA Daily/Weibo
The PLA also carried out live-fire exercises in the South China Sea last week. Photo: PLA Daily/Weibo
PLA conducts more live-fire drills in South China Sea as US keeps watch

  • Chinese military exercises are being held in waters to the east and south of Hainan Island and in the Beibu Gulf
  • An American spy plane was sent over the no-entry zones beforehand, according to Beijing-based think tank SCSPI

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:20pm, 15 Dec, 2021

