The PLA also carried out live-fire exercises in the South China Sea last week. Photo: PLA Daily/Weibo
PLA conducts more live-fire drills in South China Sea as US keeps watch
- Chinese military exercises are being held in waters to the east and south of Hainan Island and in the Beibu Gulf
- An American spy plane was sent over the no-entry zones beforehand, according to Beijing-based think tank SCSPI
Topic | South China Sea
