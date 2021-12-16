US deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks with Brigadier General Todd Moore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, during a trip to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China-US relations: American military builds software tool to predict how actions may upset Beijing
- ‘Strategic friction’ tool calculates how actions such as congressional visits to Taiwan, arms sales and naval manoeuvres affect Sino-US relations
- US deputy secretary of defence Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the software during a visit to the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii
Topic | China's military
