US deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks with Brigadier General Todd Moore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, during a trip to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks with Brigadier General Todd Moore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, during a trip to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

China-US relations: American military builds software tool to predict how actions may upset Beijing

  • ‘Strategic friction’ tool calculates how actions such as congressional visits to Taiwan, arms sales and naval manoeuvres affect Sino-US relations
  • US deputy secretary of defence Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the software during a visit to the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii

Topic |   China's military
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:03pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks with Brigadier General Todd Moore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, during a trip to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US deputy defence secretary Kathleen Hicks speaks with Brigadier General Todd Moore, deputy commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, during a trip to Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE