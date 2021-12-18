The new variant of the Shenyang J-15 “Flying Shark”, the PLA Navy’s only ship-borne fighter jet in service so far. Photo: Weixin
New Chinese J-15 fighter jet looks ready for faster catapult take-off
- Major changes seen in ‘Flying Shark’ photo suggest capacity for greater acceleration, possibly catapult take-off, and a more advanced radar system
- This also means the PLA Navy’s third aircraft carrier is likely to have catapult decks
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
