An artist’s impression of the CASC spaceplane, which had its first test flight in July. Photo: Weibo
China

China’s future spaceplane may be able to take off and land at airports

  • Successful test flight in July suggests it has an advantage over the rocket-launched US equivalent, Chinese military magazine says
  • It adds to concerns over the weaponisation of space, as powers race to develop anti-satellite weapons and hypersonic missiles

China's military
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Dec, 2021

